Skoda to unveil Epiq, most affordable electric SUV, May 19
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Skoda is about to reveal its most affordable electric SUV yet, the Epiq, on May 19 in Zurich.
Designed for city life and budgets, the Epiq will be around 4.1 meters long and sit below the Elroq in Skoda's lineup.
Skoda Epiq debuts modern solid design
The Epiq debuts Skoda's new "Modern Solid" design with clean lines, T-shaped LED lights, and a minimalist vibe.
Built on Volkswagen's MEB Entry platform (shared with the Volkswagen ID Polo), it promises up to a 425-kilometer range.
Inside, you'll find sustainable materials, wireless charging, and a practical layout aimed at making EVs more accessible for urban drivers looking for style without breaking the bank.