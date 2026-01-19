Skoda's big birthday bash: 125 years of racing and 35 with VW
Auto
Skoda Auto is gearing up for a major celebration in 2026, marking 125 years since its motorsport journey began at the Paris-Berlin race in 1901.
The company will also toast to 35 years with Volkswagen Group—a partnership that helped Skoda go from local favorite to global brand.
Octavia turns 30: The game-changer
Launched in 1996, the Octavia made waves by offering side airbags and ABS.
Its success—over five million sold—helped Skoda break into big markets like the UK, making it a true icon for the brand.
More milestones: A legacy on wheels
2026 isn't just about Octavia. The Favorit hits its 90th year, the classic Tudor turns 80, and the Skoda 120 celebrates its golden jubilee.
Together, these anniversaries highlight just how deep Skoda's roots run in car culture.