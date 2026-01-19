Skoda's big birthday bash: 125 years of racing and 35 with VW Auto Jan 19, 2026

Skoda Auto is gearing up for a major celebration in 2026, marking 125 years since its motorsport journey began at the Paris-Berlin race in 1901.

The company will also toast to 35 years with Volkswagen Group—a partnership that helped Skoda go from local favorite to global brand.