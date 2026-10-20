SMK launches Agnar Revv helmet in India at ₹6,700
SMK just dropped its new Agnar Revv helmet in India for ₹6,700.
With bold Revv graphics in six colors (both gloss and matte), it is all about standing out on the road.
The helmet comes in sizes XS to XXL and features a cool design with contrasting panels and decals that look like a rev counter.
Two-shell Agnar Revv with 21 vents
Built using two shell molds for better proportions, less bulk, improved aerodynamics and consistent safety across sizes, the Agnar Revv packs 21 stainless steel vents to keep things cool and quiet.
There is a dual-visor setup, scratch-resistant outer visor plus an internal sun visor, and you get a Pinlock 30 anti-fog lens as standard (upgradable to Pinlock 70).
Designed in Europe but made right here in India, the helmet took longer to build thanks to its extra components.
Mr Varun Chopra, Vice President- IT & Creative Design at SMK, says the Agnar Revv combines distinctive design with certified safety, a sturdy build, and high-airflow ventilation, and bridges aggressive aesthetics with uncompromised daily comfort.