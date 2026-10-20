SMK launches Agnar Revv helmet in India at ₹6,700

Built using two shell molds for better proportions, less bulk, improved aerodynamics and consistent safety across sizes, the Agnar Revv packs 21 stainless steel vents to keep things cool and quiet.

There is a dual-visor setup, scratch-resistant outer visor plus an internal sun visor, and you get a Pinlock 30 anti-fog lens as standard (upgradable to Pinlock 70).

Designed in Europe but made right here in India, the helmet took longer to build thanks to its extra components.

Mr Varun Chopra, Vice President- IT & Creative Design at SMK, says the Agnar Revv combines distinctive design with certified safety, a sturdy build, and high-airflow ventilation, and bridges aggressive aesthetics with uncompromised daily comfort.