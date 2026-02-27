Software glitch forces Ford to recall over 4M vehicles

Ford has announced a massive recall of 4.3 million trucks, vans, and SUVs over a software issue. The problem lies with the integrated trailer module (ITM), which connects the lights and brakes of a trailer with those of the towing vehicle. If this module loses communication with the vehicle due to a software glitch, it could render the trailer's brake lights and indicators inoperable.

Recall details Affected models and vehicles The recall impacts multiple Ford models, including the best-selling F-150 pickup. Other affected vehicles include the 2022-2026 Ford F-250, 2026 Ford E-Transit, 2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator, 2022-2026 Ford Expedition, 2022-2026 Ford Maverick, and 2024-2026 Ford Ranger. The software glitch in question can trigger a "race condition" between the ITM and CAN Standby Control bit (STBCC) during initial power-up. This could lead to a loss of communication between these systems and potentially render trailer lights/brakes inoperable.

Investigation and recall Investigation details Ford first learned of a potential issue last October but closed its investigation a few weeks later. However, in December, during a monthly review with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it was suggested that this could be noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. A month later, Ford reopened its investigation and discovered 407 warranty claims potentially related to this problem, prompting the recall.

