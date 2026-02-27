Software glitch forces Ford to recall over 4M vehicles
Ford has announced a massive recall of 4.3 million trucks, vans, and SUVs over a software issue. The problem lies with the integrated trailer module (ITM), which connects the lights and brakes of a trailer with those of the towing vehicle. If this module loses communication with the vehicle due to a software glitch, it could render the trailer's brake lights and indicators inoperable.
The recall impacts multiple Ford models, including the best-selling F-150 pickup. Other affected vehicles include the 2022-2026 Ford F-250, 2026 Ford E-Transit, 2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator, 2022-2026 Ford Expedition, 2022-2026 Ford Maverick, and 2024-2026 Ford Ranger. The software glitch in question can trigger a "race condition" between the ITM and CAN Standby Control bit (STBCC) during initial power-up. This could lead to a loss of communication between these systems and potentially render trailer lights/brakes inoperable.
Ford first learned of a potential issue last October but closed its investigation a few weeks later. However, in December, during a monthly review with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it was suggested that this could be noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. A month later, Ford reopened its investigation and discovered 407 warranty claims potentially related to this problem, prompting the recall.
Ford plans to fix the issue with an over-the-air (OTA) update, which will be rolled out starting March 17. The company has already issued 10 recalls this year, and this one is its biggest yet. It impacts more than three million F-Series models dating back to 2021. Ford will start notifying affected owners from late March about the recall and upcoming OTA update for their vehicles.