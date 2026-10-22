Spotify launches its first native car app

Spotify's new native app will debut with several Audi models, including the electric A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, as well as the gas-powered A5, Q5, and A6.

Jonathan Tarlton, Spotify's automotive business development lead, said that the app has been in development for over a year.

"We're drawing all the pixels. We own the user experience. So we're not in a template or a framework. It's 100% Spotify," said Tarlton.