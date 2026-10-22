Spotify launches its first native car app
What's the story
Spotify has announced the launch of its first-ever native in-car app, built directly on Google's Android Automotive operating system. The standalone app is being rolled out in select Audi models. It runs directly on the vehicle's infotainment hardware, removing the need for phone tethering, Bluetooth connections or aux cables. This move marks a major shift from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are widely used phone projection systems for in-car media consumption.
User-centric design
Experience that's completely controlled by Spotify
Spotify's new native app will debut with several Audi models, including the electric A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, as well as the gas-powered A5, Q5, and A6.
Jonathan Tarlton, Spotify's automotive business development lead, said that the app has been in development for over a year.
"We're drawing all the pixels. We own the user experience. So we're not in a template or a framework. It's 100% Spotify," said Tarlton.
Market competition
Competing with phone projection
Despite the launch of its native app, Spotify isn't ditching Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Tarlton said the company is still "heavily invested" in phone projection. However, the new app is set up to directly compete with phone mirroring.
It could encourage users to listen through their car's own operating system instead of projecting their phones, a scenario that Tarlton welcomes.
Enhanced functionality
App comes with handy features
The native Spotify app comes with a bunch of handy features. For instance, passengers can scan a QR code on the screen to join a wireless "Spotify Jam" session and add songs directly to the queue from their smartphones.
On vehicles with a dedicated secondary passenger display, front passengers can browse, view lyrics, and watch video content without disturbing the driver.
Distraction reduction
Aims to make in-car experience more seamless
The new app also seeks to reduce some common issues like "a cold start in the morning," Tarlton said.
"You're not having to wait to boot. You're not having to wait for a screen to load. You're not having to plug your phone in."
This way, Spotify hopes its native app can make the overall in-car experience more seamless and enjoyable for users.