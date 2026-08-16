Spyker bids adieu to V8 supercars with C8 Preliator XXV
What's the story
Spyker, the Dutch automaker known for its ornate mid-engined supercars, has unveiled the C8 Preliator XXV Coupe. The launch took place at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. This model marks the last iteration of Spyker's V8 supercar line. It features a sleek design with intricate metal trim and a luxurious interior with quilted leather upholstery.
Design evolution
A look at the design
The C8 Preliator XXV is the third generation of Spyker's modern production model, which debuted in 2016 as the C8 Preliator.
Although Spyker calls this new model "an entirely new automobile," its design closely resembles that of its predecessor.
The handmade aluminum body features curvy lines and shiny rose gold accents, taking cues from aviation with taillights resembling fighter-jet afterburners.
Engine specifications
Engine and performance
The C8 Preliator XXV is powered by an Audi-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces a whopping 789hp and 999Nm of torque.
The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
Spyker claims that this supercar can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of over 349km/h.
Interior features
Luxurious interior of the C8 Preliator XXV
The interior of the C8 Preliator XXV is as luxurious as its exterior. It features an aluminum dashboard with numerous analog gages, buttons, and switches.
The rose gold accents continue inside along with plenty of rich quilted brown leather called Tuscan Saddle.
Every exterior panel on this model is hand-formed, taking around 800 hours to build a single car.