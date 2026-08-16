Spyker bids adieu to V8 supercars with C8 Preliator XXV

The C8 Preliator XXV is the third generation of Spyker's modern production model, which debuted in 2016 as the C8 Preliator.

Although Spyker calls this new model "an entirely new automobile," its design closely resembles that of its predecessor.

The handmade aluminum body features curvy lines and shiny rose gold accents, taking cues from aviation with taillights resembling fighter-jet afterburners.