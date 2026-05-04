Spyker returns with 800-hp twin-turbo V-8 C8 Preliator supercar

C8 Preliator to debut August 14

The C8 Preliator gets its official debut at Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley on August 14, 2026, showing off at Quail Lodge as chassis number 270, meaning only 269 modern-era Spykers exist so far.

Final assembly will take place in the Netherlands.

CEO Victor Muller says this model sticks to pure V-8 power only, no hybrids or electric motors, staying true to what makes Spyker special.