Future Jeep cars in India might come from China
What's the story
Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Citroen, has announced a promise of 12 launches across Citroen and Jeep in India. The ambitious plan includes five launches by 2030, four entirely new vehicles and one updated version. These include a B-SUV, C-SUV, D-SUV, and a D-segment pickup truck. Interestingly, some of these models could be sourced from China through Stellantis's joint venture with Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile (DPCA).
Strategic partnership
Stellantis and Dongfeng's agreement for Jeep NEVs
In May 2026, Stellantis and Dongfeng signed an agreement worth over CNY 8 billion.
The deal commits DPCA's Wuhan plant to produce two new Peugeot and two Jeep-branded off-road NEVs from 2027.
The Jeeps are intended for global markets, which could include India as a logical destination.
However, it remains unclear whether these vehicles will be EVs, plug-in hybrids, or range extenders under the NEV label.
Cost advantage
Why is Stellantis looking to source vehicles from China?
Stellantis's decision to source vehicles from China is both financial and strategic.
European-engineered products are often too expensive to be competitively priced in India, especially in the ₹20-30 lakh range.
However, China has a different cost structure with huge scale, an extensive supply base for batteries and EV hardware, and shorter development cycles.
This makes it possible for cars engineered there to be sold at competitive prices in India.
Market alignment
Are Chinese SUVs a good fit for Indian buyers?
Chinese SUVs are designed to meet the demands of buyers who value features like big screens, connected tech, panoramic roofs, powered and ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS, and ample rear-seat space.
These are the same things that Indian consumers look for in their vehicles.
In contrast, European cars tend to focus on dynamics and material quality but often lack equipment that Indian buyers desire.
Production shift
Is DPCA's Wuhan plant operating with excess capacity?
DPCA's own volumes in China have declined sharply over the past decade, leaving Wuhan with excess capacity.
The Stellantis-Dongfeng partnership increasingly resembles contract manufacturing, where Dongfeng builds cars while Stellantis handles branding, sales, and service.
This could be a more viable option for India as it allows Stellantis to source vehicle kits or components from a supplier without bringing a Chinese partner into the business.
Product strategy
What can we expect from the Stellantis B-SUV and pickup?
The upcoming B-SUV is likely to be a mid-size model based on Tata's ARGOS platform, which also underpins the Sierra.
Both combustion and electric versions are expected.
The D-segment pickup could be the Gladiator, assembled from CKD kits and positioned above the Toyota Hilux.
This would make it an image builder rather than a volume play for Stellantis in India.