Future Jeep cars in India might come from China

In May 2026, Stellantis and Dongfeng signed an agreement worth over CNY 8 billion.

The deal commits DPCA's Wuhan plant to produce two new Peugeot and two Jeep-branded off-road NEVs from 2027.

The Jeeps are intended for global markets, which could include India as a logical destination.

However, it remains unclear whether these vehicles will be EVs, plug-in hybrids, or range extenders under the NEV label.