Stellantis recalls over 1.5 million Ram-1500 pickups for seat-belt anchors
Auto
Heads up, Ram drivers: Stellantis is recalling more than 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2019-2026 because some rear seat belt anchors might not be properly attached.
This could put passengers at risk during a crash, and the issue has already been linked to at least one reported injury.
Most of these trucks are in the US with others in Canada, Mexico, and worldwide.
Do not use 2nd-row seats
If you own one of these trucks, US owner notification letters are expected to start mailing around August 18, 2026.
Ram dealers will inspect and fix the seat belt anchors for free: just don't use those second-row seats until repairs are done.
To see if your truck's affected, enter your VIN at recalls.mopar.com or check national recall databases.