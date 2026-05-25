Stellantis, Tata Motors to build Jeep SUV in India 2028

Jeep will reach nearly 50 markets

This upcoming Jeep is not just for India. It will roll out to nearly 50 international markets worldwide.

The project builds on a long-running Stellantis-Tata collaboration at the companies' Ranjangaon plant, and there is buzz that Tata's Argos platform (great for all-wheel drive and electrified tech) might be under the hood.

For Stellantis, it is another step toward making Jeep more global and sustainable while keeping things innovative and local.