Stellantis, Tata Motors to build Jeep SUV in India 2028
Jeep fans, heads up: Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, just revealed it is building a brand-new SUV set to hit roads in 2028.
What is cool? It will be made right here in India, thanks to a partnership with Tata Motors.
This is all part of Stellantis's plan to make India its go-to spot for developing future electric vehicles.
Jeep will reach nearly 50 markets
This upcoming Jeep is not just for India. It will roll out to nearly 50 international markets worldwide.
The project builds on a long-running Stellantis-Tata collaboration at the companies' Ranjangaon plant, and there is buzz that Tata's Argos platform (great for all-wheel drive and electrified tech) might be under the hood.
For Stellantis, it is another step toward making Jeep more global and sustainable while keeping things innovative and local.