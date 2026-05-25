Stellantis to develop new Jeep SUV on Tata Motors' platform

Stellantis has announced its plan to develop a new Jeep SUV for global markets. The vehicle will be built on a platform derived from Tata Motors , marking a major expansion of the long-standing partnership between the two automakers. The new model is expected to hit the market in 2028 and will be designed and manufactured in India before being exported to nearly 50 countries worldwide.

Strategic move Jeep's current Indian lineup includes Compass and Meridian The announcement was made during Stellantis's 2026 Investor Day presentation, where the company unveiled its strategy of using India as a cost-effective development and production hub for future electrified vehicles. Jeep's current Indian lineup includes models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The new Tata-based SUV will play a key role in the brand's growth plans in both domestic and international markets.

Partnership history Strengthening the Stellantis-Tata partnership The alliance between Tata Motors and Stellantis isn't new. The two companies have been working together for over 20 years, especially at the Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, where Fiat-sourced powertrains have been manufactured for different applications. This new Jeep program is expected to strengthen that bond further by extending cooperation from manufacturing to vehicle development and platform sharing.

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Platform advantages Argos platform will likely underpin the upcoming Jeep SUV The Argos platform, which underpins the new Tata Sierra, is known for its compatibility with all-wheel-drive systems and electrified powertrains. This makes it an ideal candidate for a future Jeep product, especially considering the brand's focus on off-road capability and changing emission standards across markets. The new SUV is likely to be part of Stellantis's broader Asia-focused product strategy.

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