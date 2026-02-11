Stellantis warns against driving these unrepaired Takata airbag vehicles
Stellantis just put out a "Do Not Drive" alert for about 225,000 older US cars and trucks with unrepaired Takata airbag inflators.
The list covers models like Dodge Ram, Durango, Dakota, Magnum, Challenger; Chrysler Aspen and 300; Jeep Wrangler; and Mitsubishi Raider from 2003-2016.
Stellantis has completed recall repairs on more than 6.6 million vehicles.
Why the warning?
Takata airbags can break down in heat and humidity, sometimes exploding and sending metal pieces flying inside the car—even in small crashes.
This flaw has caused at least 28 deaths and hundreds of injuries in the US.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says these airbags are risky enough that you shouldn't take any chances.
How to check if your vehicle is recalled
If your car might be affected, park it right away—don't risk driving it.
Repairs are free at dealerships.
To check if your vehicle's recalled, call 833-585-0144 or visit recalls.mopar.com, checktoprotect.org, or nhtsa.gov/recalls.