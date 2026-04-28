Subaru's new Rally Spec. Z is a racing powerhouse
What's the story
Subaru has unveiled a new rally car, the Boxer Rally Spec. Z, based on its popular BRZ model. The new vehicle is a lot lighter than the current WRX-based rally machines with similar specifications. However, don't expect to see it in production anytime soon as this one is just for the All-Japan Rally Championship.
Design
The rally coupe sports a lifted suspension and rally-style flares
The Boxer Rally Spec. Z is a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive rally coupe that builds on the legacy of the iconic 22B. It sports a lifted suspension and rally-style flares, with hood vents, a roof scoop, and a huge rear wing adding to its aggressive look. The car is powered by a 2.4-liter flat-four engine from the factory BRZ but now comes with turbocharging for an extra boost in power.
Performance boost
It packs an impressive torque output of 499Nm
The Boxer Rally Spec. Z's engine now produces an impressive 276hp, a significant increase from the factory model's 228hp. The real highlight of this rally car is its massive torque output of 499Nm. This would give it a major edge over other cars on the track, making it an exciting addition to Subaru's lineup for motorsport enthusiasts.
Weight comparison
BRZ platform makes it easier to stay under weight limit
The Boxer Rally Spec. Z also highlights the weight issues of the WRX. It is built to the same specifications as the WRX S4, but engineers were having trouble getting this sedan down to its minimum curb weight of 1,300kg. With the BRZ platform, it's easier to stay under that limit and adjust for balance and handling with strategic ballast placement.