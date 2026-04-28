Subaru's new Rally Spec. Z is a racing powerhouse

Subaru has unveiled a new rally car, the Boxer Rally Spec. Z, based on its popular BRZ model. The new vehicle is a lot lighter than the current WRX-based rally machines with similar specifications. However, don't expect to see it in production anytime soon as this one is just for the All-Japan Rally Championship.

Design The rally coupe sports a lifted suspension and rally-style flares The Boxer Rally Spec. Z is a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive rally coupe that builds on the legacy of the iconic 22B. It sports a lifted suspension and rally-style flares, with hood vents, a roof scoop, and a huge rear wing adding to its aggressive look. The car is powered by a 2.4-liter flat-four engine from the factory BRZ but now comes with turbocharging for an extra boost in power.

Performance boost It packs an impressive torque output of 499Nm The Boxer Rally Spec. Z's engine now produces an impressive 276hp, a significant increase from the factory model's 228hp. The real highlight of this rally car is its massive torque output of 499Nm. This would give it a major edge over other cars on the track, making it an exciting addition to Subaru's lineup for motorsport enthusiasts.

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