Subaru to end boxer engine use in Europe after 2027

The focus now is on electric vehicles, with models like Solterra, Uncharted, and E-Outback, developed together with Toyota, on the way.

The boxer engine has been part of Subaru's story since 1966, so its exit feels like the end of an era.

Classic models like the Outback will leave by late 2027, followed soon after by hybrids such as Impreza, Crosstrek, and Forester as Subaru embraces a fully electric future.