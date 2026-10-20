Subaru to end boxer engine use in Europe after 2027
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Subaru is saying goodbye to its legendary boxer engine in Europe after 2027, shifting gears toward an all-electric lineup.
Tougher emissions rules and high recertification costs pushed the brand to make this move, marking a big change for Subaru fans on the continent.
Subaru Outback exits Europe late 2027
The focus now is on electric vehicles, with models like Solterra, Uncharted, and E-Outback, developed together with Toyota, on the way.
The boxer engine has been part of Subaru's story since 1966, so its exit feels like the end of an era.
Classic models like the Outback will leave by late 2027, followed soon after by hybrids such as Impreza, Crosstrek, and Forester as Subaru embraces a fully electric future.