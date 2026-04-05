SUVs capture 56% of India's passenger vehicle sales in FY26

Tata Nexon tops India SUV charts

The Tata Nexon topped the charts with over 2.16 lakh units sold, followed by Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch.

Maruti Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio rounded out the top five favorites.

With brands now offering petrol, CNG, and hybrid options at different price points, it's become way easier for everyone to find an SUV that fits their vibe and their budget.