SUVs capture 56% of India's passenger vehicle sales in FY26
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SUVs totally took over the Indian car scene in FY26, grabbing 56% of all passenger vehicle sales: that's more than 26 lakh SUVs sold.
This is up from last year's 54.3%, showing just how much people are into these cars for their roomy interiors and added safety.
Tata Nexon tops India SUV charts
The Tata Nexon topped the charts with over 2.16 lakh units sold, followed by Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch.
Maruti Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio rounded out the top five favorites.
With brands now offering petrol, CNG, and hybrid options at different price points, it's become way easier for everyone to find an SUV that fits their vibe and their budget.