SUVs capture 65% of India's passenger vehicle sales in FY26

The car market grew around 8% in FY26 (year ending March 2026), with production rising from 3.06 million units in FY21 to 5.54 million units in FY26.

Exports also hit a record high, thanks largely to brands like Maruti Suzuki (which saw a massive 34% export jump), Hyundai, and Volkswagen.

Electric vehicles are quietly gaining ground too, rising from just 1% of registrations in 2022 to 4% by 2025.

And looking ahead: expect smarter cars with tech like ADAS and stricter emission rules (BS-VII) on the horizon.