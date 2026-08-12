SUVs capture 65% of India's passenger vehicle sales in FY26
SUVs have officially taken over the Indian car scene, making up 65% of all passenger vehicle sales in FY26 (though some reports attribute the 65% figure to FY25).
That's a huge jump from the days when compact hatchbacks ruled the roads.
The move toward bigger rides like SUVs, crossovers, and MPVs isn't just about style: it shows Indians want more space and versatility, matching global trends.
India's car market grows 8%
The car market grew around 8% in FY26 (year ending March 2026), with production rising from 3.06 million units in FY21 to 5.54 million units in FY26.
Exports also hit a record high, thanks largely to brands like Maruti Suzuki (which saw a massive 34% export jump), Hyundai, and Volkswagen.
Electric vehicles are quietly gaining ground too, rising from just 1% of registrations in 2022 to 4% by 2025.
And looking ahead: expect smarter cars with tech like ADAS and stricter emission rules (BS-VII) on the horizon.