Suzuki Motorcycle India begins financial year with 4% April rise
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Suzuki Motorcycle India started the new financial year on a high, posting a 4% rise in April 2026 sales: 117,514 bikes and scooters sold compared to 112,948 last year.
Deepak Mutreja, vice president of sales and marketing, says this boost is thanks to growing trust from customers.
Suzuki India sales 98,004 exports 19,510
Sales in India went up by 3%, reaching 98,004 units. Exports grew even faster, up 10% to 19,510 units.
Suzuki's mix of strong local demand and rising international interest seems to be paying off as they get into gear for the rest of the year.