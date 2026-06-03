Suzuki Motorcycle India posts record May sales of 132,244 units
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Suzuki Motorcycle India hit a new high in May 2026, selling 132,244 bikes and scooters, a 3% jump from last year.
The company also broke records at home with 110,028 units sold in India.
Suzuki spares ₹95.36cr, exports 22,216 units
Exports were up by 5%, reaching 22,216 units for the month.
Suzuki's spare parts business is thriving too, bringing in ₹953.6 million in April, a solid 14% growth over last year.
The company credits new dealerships (including one in Leh!) and fun events like the 'Suzuki Moto Fest' for connecting with more riders.
As Deepak Mutreja from Suzuki put it, these moves were about Suzuki's highest-ever monthly sales, positive market response, customer-centric approach, and engagement initiatives.