Suzuki plans to halve vehicle development time by 2030

The Manesar plant in India will set the standard for how fast and efficiently Suzuki can build cars.

Over the next three years, it is rolling out nine new models, including seven SUVs, to speed up launches.

Also, Suzuki is going digital and using shared parts across models to catch problems early, which means less waiting around for fixes.

It is also expanding its engine options (think gasoline, CNG, hybrid, flex-fuel, and electric), with a goal of annual production capacity of about four million vehicles in the country from fiscal 2030 onward.