Suzuki plans to halve vehicle development time by 2030
Suzuki just announced a bold plan: by 2030, it wants to cut the time it takes to develop new vehicles in half.
It is aiming for smoother teamwork between engineering and manufacturing, hoping this will make it 30% more efficient at developing cars, measured against FY20, and boost production efficiency by 50%, compared to Suzuki's Manesar plant in India.
Manesar plant to launch 9 models
The Manesar plant in India will set the standard for how fast and efficiently Suzuki can build cars.
Over the next three years, it is rolling out nine new models, including seven SUVs, to speed up launches.
Also, Suzuki is going digital and using shared parts across models to catch problems early, which means less waiting around for fixes.
It is also expanding its engine options (think gasoline, CNG, hybrid, flex-fuel, and electric), with a goal of annual production capacity of about four million vehicles in the country from fiscal 2030 onward.