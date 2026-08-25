Suzuki unveils e-Sky, its first electric kei car
What's the story
Suzuki has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) that complies with Japan's ultra-compact "kei car" regulations. The new model, dubbed the e-Sky, will be launched in Japan in autumn 2026. The production version of the e-Sky borrows heavily from the Vision e-Sky concept shown at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.
Design details
The EV features a boxy design
The Suzuki e-Sky features a boxy design to maximize cabin space while keeping its overall footprint compact.
It gets square-shaped headlights with projector LED lamps, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and halogen turn indicators.
The side profile is clean and boxy with two doors on each side, flared wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights at the rear end.
Interior features
It weighs 1,030kg
The Suzuki e-Sky has a compact exterior footprint but a spacious cabin, thanks to its tall-boy body style and long wheelbase.
It measures 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,625mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,460mm.
The EV weighs 1,030kg and has a turning radius of 4.4 meters.
Performance specs
It promises a driving range of up to 310km
The Suzuki e-Sky comes with a two-wheel-drive configuration but details of the battery size and power output remain undisclosed.
The automaker claims that the EV can cover up to 310km on a single charge, thanks to its low weight and energy-efficient design.
It also features a direct heat pump and electric heater that minimizes energy consumption for cabin heating.
Tech features
The EV comes with an i-Pedal function
The Suzuki e-Sky also comes with an i-Pedal function that increases deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released.
This reduces the need for constant switching between accelerator and brake pedals, especially in stop-and-go traffic.
The EV also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality allowing its battery to power external electrical devices for camping, outdoor cooking, or even during power outages.
Market competition
It has a digital instrument cluster
The Suzuki e-Sky sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.
Its connected navigation system can factor in traffic conditions and remaining driving range to plan routes, including charging stops.
The new EV will compete in Japan's small-EV segment against the likes of BYD's Racco but there's no word on its pricing or potential launch in India yet.