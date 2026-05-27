Taizhou Qianxin recalls 216 US Fly Wing Snake 250 motorcycles
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If you own a Fly Wing Snake 250 EFI motorcycle from 2024, heads up: every single one sold in the US (all 216 of them) is being recalled.
The problem? The brake pads might not work well in wet weather, making it harder to stop and raising the risk of accidents.
Taizhou Qianxin, the manufacturer, says it will swap out the faulty pads for new, safer ones, free of charge.
Recall notices June 1 to 15
You'll get an official recall notice between June 1 and June 15, 2026.
Want to double-check? Starting June 16, just look up your bike's VIN on the NHTSA website.
If your motorcycle's on the list, bring it to the nearest dealer for a free fix.
Got questions? You can call Taizhou at 1-732-895-9577 or reach out to NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 for help.