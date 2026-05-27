Taizhou Qianxin recalls 216 US Fly Wing Snake 250 motorcycles Auto May 27, 2026

If you own a Fly Wing Snake 250 EFI motorcycle from 2024, heads up: every single one sold in the US (all 216 of them) is being recalled.

The problem? The brake pads might not work well in wet weather, making it harder to stop and raising the risk of accidents.

Taizhou Qianxin, the manufacturer, says it will swap out the faulty pads for new, safer ones, free of charge.