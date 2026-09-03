Tarun Kapoor: Delhi EV policy may trigger wider ICE restrictions
Big changes are coming for car buyers: the Indian government plans to crack down on conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to push more people toward electric rides.
Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the prime minister, says Delhi's EV policy (which bans new ICE two-wheelers from 2028 and requires electric three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles from 2027) could mean more restrictions in Delhi and across India.
Tax reforms to support battery manufacturing
Expect tax reforms and tighter battery import rules aimed at supporting the domestic battery-manufacturing industry.
Automakers are being nudged to cut costs and invest in things like battery swapping stations and highway charging points, making EVs more affordable.
Electric three-wheelers are already one-half the market and could reach 75% soon, showing just how fast things are shifting.