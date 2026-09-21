Is Tata finally ditching its taxi-car image with Aeris?

Tata's latest teaser states "Boring is made to fit the mould. We'd rather crack it open. Introducing Tata Aeris. 25.09.26."

This is being interpreted as a reference to the Tigor's association with white fleet cars, where the model and its electric sibling sold as the Xpres-T EV are often used as taxis.

The name change and styling shift indicate Tata is intentionally distancing the sedan from this fleet-car image.