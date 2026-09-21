Is Tata finally ditching its taxi-car image with Aeris?
What's the story
Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new sedan, the Aeris, on September 25, 2026, confirming that the updated Tigor facelift will launch under this new name instead of retaining the Tigor badge. Ahead of the launch event, Tata has teased the upcoming car through a video and two social media posts highlighting some exterior details.
Brand shift
Tata Motors might be bidding adieu to fleet car image
Tata's latest teaser states "Boring is made to fit the mould. We'd rather crack it open. Introducing Tata Aeris. 25.09.26."
This is being interpreted as a reference to the Tigor's association with white fleet cars, where the model and its electric sibling sold as the Xpres-T EV are often used as taxis.
The name change and styling shift indicate Tata is intentionally distancing the sedan from this fleet-car image.
Twitter Post
Teaser appears to reference Tigor's association with white fleet taxis
Boring is made to fit the mould.— TATA.CARS (@TATA_CARS) September 20, 2026
We’d rather crack it open.
Introducing Tata Aeris
25.09.26#TataAeris#TheOneThatStandsOut#NothingsTooFar#TataCars#TataMotorsPassengerVehicles pic.twitter.com/ryd8q4wNm7
Design overhaul
Aeris will get a styling overhaul in line with Tiago
Patent filings from Tata earlier this year suggest a major styling overhaul for the Aeris, in line with the recently updated Tiago.
The changes are likely to include a new front end with slimmer headlamps, a revised grille and bumper, connected tail lamps, a flatter boot, and new alloy wheels.
However, the car's compact notchback silhouette is expected to be retained.
Tech features
New dashboard and infotainment system likely on offer
The Aeris is also expected to come with a new dashboard, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera.
Safety features will likely include six airbags, among other upgrades. However, Tata has not yet revealed a complete list of features for the new model.
Engine specifications
Petrol, CNG, and electric powertrain options expected
The powertrain options for the Aeris are expected to remain largely unchanged.
The 1.2-liter, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine will likely continue to deliver 85hp and 113Nm of torque, with manual and AMT choices remaining.
A factory-fitted CNG variant based on this engine is also expected; reports slightly differ on its output, citing either 72hp/95Nm or 74hp/96.5Nm.
An electric version called the Aeris.ev is also reportedly in works as Tata continues its trend of offering electric alternatives across its line-up.