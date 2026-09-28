Tata introduces Battery-as-a-Service for all EVs: How it works

The BaaS model gives customers the option to buy an EV with or without the battery price factored in.

If they choose the latter, they can finance both the vehicle and battery separately through different loan accounts.

This flexibility is especially appealing for those looking for ways to make EV ownership more affordable.

The starting price of Tata's electric cars under this scheme ranges from ₹4.69 lakh (Tiago.ev) to ₹14.49 lakh (Harrier.ev).