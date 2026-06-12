Planning a Tata car? Prices to increase from next month
What's the story
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) has announced a price hike of up to 1.5% on its entire passenger vehicle range. The increase, effective from July 1, will cover both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs). The company said the move is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures.
Strategic adjustment
Price hike will vary across different models and variants
The company has clarified that the extent of the price increase will vary across different models and variants. This strategy is aimed at ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering remains intact. "While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment," Tata Motors said in its regulatory filing.
Affected models
Affected models
The upcoming price hike will impact a wide range of Tata Motors's passenger vehicles. This includes popular ICE models such as the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari. The company's EV lineup is also affected by this move. Models including the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV are all part of this price revision exercise.
Yearly adjustments
Second price hike in 2026
The July price hike will be Tata Motors's second revision for its passenger vehicle business this year. In March, the company had announced a 0.5% increase across its ICE portfolio, effective April 1. The move was attributed to rising input costs and the start of a new financial year. However, actual hikes on some entry-level variants went up to as high as 1.09%.
EV inclusion
How is it different from earlier hikes?
Notably, Tata Motors's latest price hike also covers electric vehicles. This is a departure from the company's previous revision in April when EVs were not included. Separately, the company had also hiked prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 1.5% from April 1 to offset higher commodity and input costs.