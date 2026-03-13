Tata Motors CV unit bags orders for over 5,000 buses
What's the story
Tata Motors has bagged orders for over 5,000 busses and bus chassis from various State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across India. The commercial vehicle manufacturer said the orders were secured through a competitive e-bidding process under the government's procurement system. The deliveries will be carried out in phases as per the agreement with respective transport corporations.
Order details
Orders from several state-run transport agencies
The bulk orders are from several state-run transport agencies, including the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). Other orders are from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), among others.
Product range
Busses configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations
The orders cover a wide range of passenger mobility platforms from Tata Motors' portfolio. These include the Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus and Tata Starbus Prime, as well as bus chassis such as the Tata LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822. The busses are configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations to deliver reliable performance across varied duty cycles.
Corporate ethos
These cumulative orders strengthen our position as preferred mobility partner
Anand S, VP and Head of Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business at Tata Motors, said these orders reflect the deep trust placed in their mobility solutions. He emphasized that their busses are designed for comfort, safety and long-term reliability across varied terrains and duty cycles. "These cumulative orders strengthen our position as the country's preferred mobility partner," he added.
Industry impact
Tata Motors' long-standing role in India's public transport ecosystem
The latest orders highlight Tata Motors' long-standing role in India's public transport ecosystem. The company has been supplying busses and mobility solutions to state transport undertakings, private fleet operators, and institutional customers for decades. Its commercial passenger vehicle portfolio ranges from 9-seater to 55-seater busses across multiple powertrains, catering to mass mobility needs across urban and rural India.