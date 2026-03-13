Tata Motors CV unit bags orders for over 5,000 buses

Tata Motors has bagged orders for over 5,000 busses and bus chassis from various State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across India. The commercial vehicle manufacturer said the orders were secured through a competitive e-bidding process under the government's procurement system. The deliveries will be carried out in phases as per the agreement with respective transport corporations.

Order details Orders from several state-run transport agencies The bulk orders are from several state-run transport agencies, including the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). Other orders are from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), among others.

Product range Busses configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations The orders cover a wide range of passenger mobility platforms from Tata Motors' portfolio. These include the Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus and Tata Starbus Prime, as well as bus chassis such as the Tata LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822. The busses are configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations to deliver reliable performance across varied duty cycles.

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Corporate ethos These cumulative orders strengthen our position as preferred mobility partner Anand S, VP and Head of Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business at Tata Motors, said these orders reflect the deep trust placed in their mobility solutions. He emphasized that their busses are designed for comfort, safety and long-term reliability across varied terrains and duty cycles. "These cumulative orders strengthen our position as the country's preferred mobility partner," he added.

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