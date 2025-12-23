Tata Motors just hit 2.5 lakh EVs—here's why that matters

The Nexon.ev leads the pack as Tata's top-selling EV, hitting over 1 lakh units sold on its own. The Tiago.ev and Punch.ev are also catching on fast. Plus, more than half of Tata's EV parts are made locally—a solid boost for homegrown tech.

Charging up for the future

Tata isn't stopping at cars—they've rolled out over 2 lakh charging points across India and set up MegaCharging Hubs to keep things moving.

By FY30, they plan to launch five new EV models and invest ₹16,000-18,000 crore into new products and charging infrastructure.

The goal? Make charging even easier with 10 lakh points nationwide and target a 45-50% market share as India goes electric.