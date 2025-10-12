Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki see market share growth in September

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) surge in their retail sales market share for September. The latest data on passenger vehicle registrations shows that Tata Motors' market share improved to 13.75% last month from 11.52% in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,23,242 units in September with a market share of 41.17%.

Market fluctuations Mahindra & Hyundai's market share dips Mahindra & Mahindra sold 37,659 passenger vehicles last month with a market share of 12.58%. This is a slight increase in units sold from the 35,863 units in the same period last year, although the market share decreased from 12.67%. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India's retail sales stood at 35,812 units last month with an even lower market share of 11.96%, down from last year's figure of over 13%.

Market shift Toyota Kirloskar also saw a decline Toyota Kirloskar Motor also witnessed a decline in its market share, which fell to 6.78% last month from 7.35% in September last year. The company's retail sales stood at 20,303 units last month, down from 20,792 units sold in September 2024. Kia India's market share also saw a marginal YoY dip.