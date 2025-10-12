Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki see market share growth in September
What's the story
Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) surge in their retail sales market share for September. The latest data on passenger vehicle registrations shows that Tata Motors' market share improved to 13.75% last month from 11.52% in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,23,242 units in September with a market share of 41.17%.
Market fluctuations
Mahindra & Hyundai's market share dips
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 37,659 passenger vehicles last month with a market share of 12.58%. This is a slight increase in units sold from the 35,863 units in the same period last year, although the market share decreased from 12.67%. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India's retail sales stood at 35,812 units last month with an even lower market share of 11.96%, down from last year's figure of over 13%.
Market shift
Toyota Kirloskar also saw a decline
Toyota Kirloskar Motor also witnessed a decline in its market share, which fell to 6.78% last month from 7.35% in September last year. The company's retail sales stood at 20,303 units last month, down from 20,792 units sold in September 2024. Kia India's market share also saw a marginal YoY dip.
Two-wheeler market
Hero MotoCorp's market share rises to over 25%
In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp saw its market share rise to 25.10% last month from 22.48% in the year-ago period. The company's retail sales also rose significantly to 3,23,268 units last month, as against 2,71,820 units sold during the same period last year. Meanwhile, rival Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India witnessed a decline in its market share to just over 25%.