Capricorn 01 Zagato hypercar debuts with 888hp, $3.15 million price

Built on a carbon-fiber chassis weighing under 1,200kg, the Capricorn 01 hits 0-100km/h in under three seconds and tops out at 360km/h. Its design stands out with Zagato's iconic double-bubble roof and an interior that's fully analog—think analog dials and zero digital screens or driving assists.

This car skips hybrids and electronic aids for an authentic mechanical feel—perfect if you're into hands-on driving without tech getting in the way.

Production happens in Germany with deliveries headed to Europe, the UK, Japan, and Canada.

And looking ahead, Capricorn plans to expand its Nurburgring facility by 2026 for more exclusive models down the line.