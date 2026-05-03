Tata Motors posts 28% April 2026 commercial vehicle sales rise
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Tata Motors just had a big month, with commercial vehicle sales shooting up by 28% in April 2026 compared to last year.
They sold 34,833 vehicles this time around, and the real game-changer was the small-cargo and pickup-truck segment, which grew by an impressive 40%.
Clearly, demand for these workhorses is on the rise.
Domestic sales drive Tata Motors gains
Heavy-duty trucks saw solid gains too, with sales up by over 23%, while intermediate and light vehicles rose by nearly 17%.
Even passenger carriers weren't left out: they posted a healthy 23% jump.
Most of these sales came from within India, but international markets chipped in as well.
All in all, Tata's numbers point to strong momentum in transport and infrastructure across the country.