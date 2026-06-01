Tata Motors posts 42% May sales rise, nearly 60,000 cars
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Tata Motors just had a huge month, with passenger vehicle sales rising 42% compared with last year.
They sold nearly 60,000 cars in May 2026, thanks to strong demand for both regular and electric models.
The Punch.ev and Nexon.ev were especially popular, showing that more people are ready to go electric.
Tata Motors becomes India's 2nd-biggest carmaker
Domestic sales hit over 59,000 units, and exports grew by 45%.
Vehicle registrations jumped more than 50%, helping Tata Motors secure its spot as India's second-biggest passenger car maker.
With EV sales up by a massive 85% year-over-year (over 10,500 units), Tata is clearly winning over new fans who want cleaner rides.