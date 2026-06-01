Tata Motors posts 42% May sales rise, nearly 60,000 cars Auto Jun 01, 2026

Tata Motors just had a huge month, with passenger vehicle sales rising 42% compared with last year.

They sold nearly 60,000 cars in May 2026, thanks to strong demand for both regular and electric models.

The Punch.ev and Nexon.ev were especially popular, showing that more people are ready to go electric.