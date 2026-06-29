Tata Motors revives Sierra as electric SUV launching June 30
Tata Motors is bringing back the iconic Sierra, this time as an electric SUV, launching on June 30.
It's the sixth electric vehicle in Tata's lineup and aims to grab attention in India's buzzing electric SUV scene.
The new Sierra EV offers two battery choices: a 65-kWh rear-wheel drive (235hp) and a 75-kWh quad-wheel drive (QWD) (390hp), with the top variant promising over 500km of range.
Sierra EV priced from ₹17.49L
The Sierra EV stands out with its closed front grille, alpine-style windows, digital cockpit, ventilated seats, JBL audio system, and regenerative braking controls, basically blending nostalgia with modern tech.
Expected to start at ₹17.49 lakh, it'll go head-to-head with rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV.
For Tata Motors, this launch is a big step in making eco-friendly rides more mainstream in India.