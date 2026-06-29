Tata Motors revives Sierra as electric SUV launching June 30 Auto Jun 29, 2026

Tata Motors is bringing back the iconic Sierra, this time as an electric SUV, launching on June 30.

It's the sixth electric vehicle in Tata's lineup and aims to grab attention in India's buzzing electric SUV scene.

The new Sierra EV offers two battery choices: a 65-kWh rear-wheel drive (235hp) and a 75-kWh quad-wheel drive (QWD) (390hp), with the top variant promising over 500km of range.