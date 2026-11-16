Tata Motors sales up 12.22% to 649,477 by October

The Punch and Nexon are leading the charge, making up more than half of Tata's domestic passenger vehicle wholesales in January-October 2026.

The Punch topped the charts with 2,02,794 units sold, while Nexon wasn't far behind.

Electric vehicles are also catching on, now making up nearly one in five Tata cars sold.

With two months left in the year, Tata is pushing to hit its ambitious target of selling 700,000 vehicles by December.