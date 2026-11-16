Tata Motors sales up 12.22% to 649,477 by October
Tata Motors has already sold 649,477 cars by October 2026, beating its total sales for all of 2025.
That's a solid 12.22% jump from last year, with October alone hitting 73,894 units (the best month so far and up 20.87% from last October).
Punch Nexon majority of Tata wholesales
The Punch and Nexon are leading the charge, making up more than half of Tata's domestic passenger vehicle wholesales in January-October 2026.
The Punch topped the charts with 2,02,794 units sold, while Nexon wasn't far behind.
Electric vehicles are also catching on, now making up nearly one in five Tata cars sold.
With two months left in the year, Tata is pushing to hit its ambitious target of selling 700,000 vehicles by December.