Tata Motors targets over 20% India car market by 2030
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles wants to grab over 20% of India's car market by 2030, aiming big if the industry moves toward 6 million annual sales.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran shared this vision at a dealer meet in Goa, reiterating a committed ₹35,000 crore investment to boost product innovation.
N Chandrasekaran credits dealers for turnaround
Chandrasekaran emphasized that working closely with dealers is crucial for better customer experiences.
He reflected on Tata's comeback from nearly leaving the passenger car business in 2017 to now being a top player.
He also highlighted their lead in electric vehicles and steadily improving financial performance, saying it all comes down to "mindset shift, commitment to excellence, everyday and continued partnership with all the dealers."