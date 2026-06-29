Tata might soon become world's 4th largest commercial vehicle maker
What's the story
Tata Motors has announced its plan to acquire Italy's IVECO Group, a move that will make it the world's fourth largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The announcement was made at the company's second annual general meeting (AGM) after its commercial vehicles business was demerged and listed as a separate entity in November 2025. The acquisition is seen as a major step in the firm's global expansion strategy.
Financial highlights
Record revenue for commercial vehicles division in FY26
In FY26, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles division posted a record revenue of ₹83,855 crore, up 9.8% year-on-year. The sales volumes also increased by 13% to over 4.35 lakh units. The growth was mainly driven by the intermediate, light, and small commercial vehicle segments as well as a recovery in heavy commercial vehicles that hit a decade-high market share of 55%.
AGM details
'A decisive step in our journey'
Tata Motors' Chairman N Chandrasekaran called FY26 a "robust and resilient" year for the newly listed commercial vehicles business. He said, "In November 2025, after the successful demerger, your Company was listed as a distinct Commercial Vehicles entity. This was more than a structural milestone, it marked a decisive step in our journey to build a world-class commercial mobility enterprise." The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
Strategic acquisition
Plans to boost annual commercial vehicle sales
Chandrasekaran described the IVECO acquisition as a key step in Tata Motors' global strategy. He said regulatory approvals are mostly in place and the deal is expected to close by Q2 FY27. The chairman also revealed plans to boost annual commercial vehicle sales beyond one million units over the coming years, starting with an initial annual volume of around 600,000 vehicles after integrating IVECO Group.
Global impact
Acquisition will enhance global presence
The acquisition of IVECO Group will give Tata Motors access to advanced powertrain and next-generation technologies. It will also strengthen its global manufacturing and product portfolio, significantly expanding its international footprint. "Together, we will optimize, scale and grow to be ranked amongst the top four commercial vehicle entities globally," Chandrasekaran said.