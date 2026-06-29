Tata might soon become world's 4th largest commercial vehicle maker

Strategic acquisition

Plans to boost annual commercial vehicle sales

Chandrasekaran described the IVECO acquisition as a key step in Tata Motors' global strategy. He said regulatory approvals are mostly in place and the deal is expected to close by Q2 FY27. The chairman also revealed plans to boost annual commercial vehicle sales beyond one million units over the coming years, starting with an initial annual volume of around 600,000 vehicles after integrating IVECO Group.