Tata Motors to increase prices of ICE vehicles from April 1
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Starting April 1, 2026, Tata Motors will raise prices on its gasoline and diesel passenger vehicles by an average of 0.5%.
The company says this small hike is needed to keep up with rising costs for materials and logistics that have been squeezing the auto industry.
Which models will see a price bump?
The price change affects Tata's internal combustion engine lineup, from the budget-friendly Tiago hatchback (₹4.57 lakh) to the Safari SUV (₹23.42 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).
If you've been eyeing a Tata EV, good news: electric models aren't affected by this hike.
Other automakers are also raising car prices
Tata isn't alone here. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW Group India are also upping their car prices from April 1, citing rising input and logistics costs; BMW Group India additionally cited a depreciating rupee.