Tata Motors's commercial vehicle sales rise 17% in May 2026
Auto
Tata Motors just had a strong month, with commercial vehicle sales rising 17% in May 2026.
It sold 32,850 units, up from last year's 28,147.
The big push came from India, where domestic sales grew by 19%, hitting nearly 31,000 vehicles.
India MH ICV sales up 10%
Sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH and ICV) in India climbed by 10%, reaching almost 13,700 units.
Overall MH and ICV sales, including exports, were up by 7%. However, international sales slipped by 9%, dropping to just over 2,000 units.