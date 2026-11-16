Tata Nexon redesign spied testing in India likely for 2027
Tata's next-generation Nexon has been seen testing on Indian roads, hinting at a big refresh for 2027.
It's the first major redesign since 2017, with a boxier shape and upright front end to boost cabin space.
The exterior could also receive updates to the grille, headlamps, and bumper, with the rear expected to introduce revised tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.
Nexon could adopt Tata's ATLAS platform
Inside, the Nexon could feature a slimmer digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment touchscreen, so expect better connectivity and technology.
The familiar two-spoke steering wheel appears to have been retained, though changes to its detailing and the surrounding switchgear are possible.
Features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and advanced cameras are likely.
Plus, it might switch to Tata's ATLAS platform for more engine options (including electric and CNG), making it future-ready for all kinds of drivers.