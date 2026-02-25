Tata Punch EV facelift bookings open: Check features, battery options
Auto
Tata Motors just opened bookings for the refreshed Punch EV Facelift today (February 25).
You can reserve yours online or at dealerships with a ₹21,000 token.
Prices start at ₹9.69L and go up to ₹12.59L, and deliveries are set for the end of February 2026.
The car will be on display soon at Tata showrooms across India.
Two battery choices with strong warranties
The new Punch EV comes with two battery choices: a 30kWh pack (about 260km real-world range) and a 40kWh pack (around 335km).
Tata offers strong warranties—eight years on the smaller battery and even lifetime unlimited kilometers for private owners of the bigger one.
There's also a Battery-as-a-Service plan that drops the starting price to ₹6.49L, plus you pay per km for battery use.