Tata Punch EV facelift bookings open: Check features, battery options Auto Feb 25, 2026

Tata Motors just opened bookings for the refreshed Punch EV Facelift today (February 25).

You can reserve yours online or at dealerships with a ₹21,000 token.

Prices start at ₹9.69L and go up to ₹12.59L, and deliveries are set for the end of February 2026.

The car will be on display soon at Tata showrooms across India.