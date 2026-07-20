Tata's Punch compact SUV hits 800,000 sales milestone in India

The Tata Punch has witnessed an impressive sales journey since its launch in October 2021.

It took just 10 months to cross the 100,000-wholesale mark, becoming India's first compact SUV to do so.

The vehicle hit the 150,000 mark in 15 months after launch and reached 200,000 in 20 months.

It took a little over two years for the Punch to reach the milestone of 300,000 wholesales.