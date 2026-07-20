Tata's Punch compact SUV hits 800,000 sales milestone in India
What's the story
Tata's popular compact SUV, the Punch, has crossed the 800,000 sales milestone in India. The feat comes just five months after it hit the 700,000 mark in February 2026. The surge in demand is attributed to the launch of new variants like the facelifted 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and CNG versions as well as a new electric trim.
Sales trajectory
It has witnessed exponential growth in sales
The Tata Punch has witnessed an impressive sales journey since its launch in October 2021.
It took just 10 months to cross the 100,000-wholesale mark, becoming India's first compact SUV to do so.
The vehicle hit the 150,000 mark in 15 months after launch and reached 200,000 in 20 months.
It took a little over two years for the Punch to reach the milestone of 300,000 wholesales.
Recent performance
Q1 FY2027 was record quarter for the Punch
The last 100,000 units of the Tata Punch have been sold in just five months, making it the fastest compact SUV to hit the 800,000 sales milestone.
The vehicle's stellar performance in Q1 FY2027 contributed to its success. It accounted for 32% of Tata Motors's passenger vehicle dispatches during this period.
The Punch sold a record 60,321 units in the first three months of FY2027.
Pricing
A look at Tata Punch
The Tata Punch is the most affordable SUV from the automaker, with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh for the petrol variant.
The CNG model starts at ₹6.8 lakh while the new electric version is priced from ₹9.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The vehicle comes with a host of features such as a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and six airbags among others.