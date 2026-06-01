Tata Safari EV spied on Indian roads with Acti.ev+ platform
Tata's Safari EV (yes, the electric version of the iconic SUV) has finally been seen testing on Indian roads.
It's rocking some fresh features like a Harrier EV-like independent multi-link rear suspension setup and a sidestep that's new for this model.
Built on Tata's Acti.ev+ platform as part of its ICE-to-EV conversion, it's set to take on rivals like Mahindra XEV 9S in the three-row electric SUV space.
Safari EV likely 65kWh and 75kWh
The Safari EV keeps its classic shape but skips the tailpipe, showing off its electric roots.
Expect new bumpers, special EV badges, and updated wheels, even though details are still under wraps.
Power-wise, it'll likely match the Harrier EV with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options plus both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) setups.
Launch is expected around the festive season, with advanced safety features and connected tech making it a pretty appealing option for anyone eyeing a spacious, modern electric ride.