Tata Safari EV spied on Indian roads with Acti.ev+ platform

Safari EV likely 65kWh and 75kWh

The Safari EV keeps its classic shape but skips the tailpipe, showing off its electric roots.

Expect new bumpers, special EV badges, and updated wheels, even though details are still under wraps.

Power-wise, it'll likely match the Harrier EV with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options plus both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) setups.

Launch is expected around the festive season, with advanced safety features and connected tech making it a pretty appealing option for anyone eyeing a spacious, modern electric ride.