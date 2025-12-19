Tata Sierra deliveries kick off January 15, 2025

The Sierra comes in seven variants—think Smart+ to Accomplished+. It's roomy (4,340mm long, 622L boot) and offers three engine choices: a basic petrol (106hp), a punchy turbo-petrol (160hp), and a turbo-diesel (up to 280Nm torque).

Premium features & why it's trending

Top models pack triple screens, Level 2+ ADAS safety tech, JBL sound system, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

With its mix of style and features at this price point—and that massive demand—it's clear why so many are lining up for the new Sierra.