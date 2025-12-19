Next Article
Tata Sierra deliveries kick off January 15, 2025
Auto
Tata Motors is finally rolling out the Sierra SUV in India, with prices from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Already a hit with over 70,000 bookings, deliveries start January 15, beginning with the higher-end variants.
What's inside and under the hood?
The Sierra comes in seven variants—think Smart+ to Accomplished+.
It's roomy (4,340mm long, 622L boot) and offers three engine choices: a basic petrol (106hp), a punchy turbo-petrol (160hp), and a turbo-diesel (up to 280Nm torque).
Premium features & why it's trending
Top models pack triple screens, Level 2+ ADAS safety tech, JBL sound system, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
With its mix of style and features at this price point—and that massive demand—it's clear why so many are lining up for the new Sierra.