Tesla defends FSD after crash kills woman in Texas

Incident specifics

Model 3 was traveling at 118km/h during crash

The crash occurred in a residential area of Katy, Texas, last Friday. The Harris County Sheriff's Office had said that the Model 3 driver was using the vehicle "with an automated driving assistance system." Elluswamy said on X that the driver, identified as Michael Butler, "reached a speed of 118km/h during the crash, and had the accelerator pressed even after the crash."