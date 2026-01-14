Tesla ends one-time FSD sales, users forced to subscribe monthly
What's the story
Tesla is set to change its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software into a subscription-only service after February 14. The move will end the one-time purchase option for the system, which needs driver supervision. The decision comes amid safety concerns and reported violations that have drawn scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Subscription details
Current pricing and functionality of Tesla's FSD software
At present, Tesla offers its electric vehicle owners the option to buy FSD (Supervised) for a one-time fee of $8,000 or subscribe to it at $99 per month in the US. The FSD is an assistance system that needs drivers' attention and intervention when required. It builds on the capabilities of Autopilot by enabling lane changes and obeying traffic signals on city streets.
Safety concerns
NHTSA's investigation into Tesla's FSD system
The NHTSA has been investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with the FSD system, following over 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a string of crashes. The agency's probe stems from safety concerns surrounding the autonomous driving technology. In response to these issues, Tesla has added the term "Supervised" for FSD in passenger vehicles and uses an unsupervised version of the software when moving cars from assembly lines to delivery lots at some factories.