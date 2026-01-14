Tesla ends one-time FSD sales, users forced to subscribe monthly

At present, Tesla offers its electric vehicle owners the option to buy FSD (Supervised) for a one-time fee of $8,000 or subscribe to it at $99 per month in the US. The FSD is an assistance system that needs drivers' attention and intervention when required. It builds on the capabilities of Autopilot by enabling lane changes and obeying traffic signals on city streets.

Safety concerns

NHTSA's investigation into Tesla's FSD system

The NHTSA has been investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with the FSD system, following over 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a string of crashes. The agency's probe stems from safety concerns surrounding the autonomous driving technology. In response to these issues, Tesla has added the term "Supervised" for FSD in passenger vehicles and uses an unsupervised version of the software when moving cars from assembly lines to delivery lots at some factories.