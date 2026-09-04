Tesla invites businesses to buy and run Cybercab fleets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long envisioned a huge fleet of affordable robotaxis. However, the initial vision revolved around personally owned Tesla vehicles.

Back in 2016, Musk had talked about a future where Tesla owners with self-driving software could rent out their cars.

He even mentioned this idea at the company's Autonomy Day in 2019, saying it would let owners add their autonomous vehicles to its ride-sharing app like Uber.