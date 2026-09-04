Tesla invites businesses to buy and run Cybercab fleets
What's the story
Tesla has launched a form for businesses interested in purchasing Cybercab fleets or providing infrastructure for its network. The move comes as the company hosts its Cybercab event in Austin. While this doesn't confirm that Tesla will sell its autonomous vehicles to third-party operators, it does show where the company is headed with its long-term plans.
Strategic pivot
Musk's vision of a robotaxi future
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long envisioned a huge fleet of affordable robotaxis. However, the initial vision revolved around personally owned Tesla vehicles.
Back in 2016, Musk had talked about a future where Tesla owners with self-driving software could rent out their cars.
He even mentioned this idea at the company's Autonomy Day in 2019, saying it would let owners add their autonomous vehicles to its ride-sharing app like Uber.
Operational shift
A shift in Tesla's approach
Despite Musk's earlier vision, Tesla has mostly focused on testing and now operating its own fleet of robotaxis.
The company started with Tesla Model Y vehicles and is now using the purpose-built Cybercab.
Until now, it looked like Tesla wanted to keep its robotaxi business in-house. However, the new interest form suggests that the company sees potential in expanding this model to third-party companies as well.
Partnership possibilities
Interest form offers multiple options for interested parties
The interest form released by Tesla offers several options for interested parties. These include purchasing Cybercab fleets, setting up mobility hubs and infrastructure, event collaboration, or "other."
This move has already prompted a number of companies to enter the robotaxi fleet management business.
For instance, African fintech start-up Moove is expanding its autonomous fleet management business after raising $250 million last month at a $2.1 billion valuation.