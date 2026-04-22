Tesla launches 6 seater Model Y in India at ₹62L
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Tesla just dropped a six-seater version of its Model Y SUV in India, priced at ₹62 lakh (about $66,324).
This new option is perfect for families or anyone who wants extra space, and it joins the existing Model Y lineup with different range and drivetrain choices.
Model Y prices ₹59.89L-₹67.89L range 500-681km
The Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh for the base RWD and goes up to ₹67.89 lakh for the Premium Long Range.
All variants offer a top speed of 201km/h, 0 to 100km/h in around 5 to 6 seconds, and a range between 500 and 681km.