Tesla launches Cybercab robotaxi. The cars have no steering wheel

The Cybercab comes with a host of safety features, including nine cameras and smart airbag control.

It also offers rider comforts like ample legroom, a spacious trunk, and individual climate control. All these are powered by an Unreal Engine interface.

The Cybercab has butterfly doors, no steering wheel, and no pedals. It packs a 35kWh battery with about 322km of range and support for inductive charging.

The much-anticipated price tag of "under $30K" still remains unconfirmed by Tesla.