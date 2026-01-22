Dreaming of a Tesla? Model Y now costs ₹49,000/month

In a bid to boost sales in India, Tesla has introduced a new financing scheme for its popular Model Y . The scheme allows customers to drive home the electric SUV with monthly EMIs starting at ₹49,000 and an initial down payment of ₹6 lakh. The move comes as part of Tesla's strategy to tackle the muted market response since its launch in July 2025.

Pricing details Tesla's Model Y pricing and additional features Tesla's Model Y is priced at ₹61,07,190 (on-road) in Mumbai. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant costs ₹69,15,190. Customers can also opt for Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability by paying an additional ₹6 lakh at the time of booking. Despite the high prices due to import duties of up to 110%, Tesla has relied on brand appeal for its sole offering in India.

Sales challenges Tesla's sales performance and stock clearance efforts Despite its premium EV segment offerings, Tesla has struggled with demand in India. Official data shows the company registered just 227 vehicles in 2025, highlighting the gap between initial interest and actual sales. Nearly a third of the some 300 Model Y cars imported last year remain unsold. To clear its stock, Tesla is also offering discounts of up to ₹2 lakh on select variants.

Market competition Competition and global pressures on Tesla The premium EV segment in India is getting crowded with players like BMW and BYD. These companies have gained traction through local assembly and competitive pricing. BMW's EV sales surged nearly 200% last year to around 3,700 units, while BYD registrations rose 88% to over 5,400. Models like the BMW iX1 and BYD Sealion 7 are increasingly drawing buyers away from the Model Y.

