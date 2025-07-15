Next Article
Tesla opens 1st store in Mumbai, India
Tesla just launched its first-ever Experience Center in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, was there to welcome them and even shared how he first checked out a Tesla back in 2015 during a US trip.
He invited Tesla to consider building research and manufacturing hubs right in the state.
Tesla's India journey
Maharashtra is rolling out the red carpet for Tesla with friendly policies and solid infrastructure.
The state expects strong demand as deliveries kick off, and Tesla's recent five-year warehouse lease shows they're serious about sticking around.
Plus, with Model Y SUVs arriving from China, it looks like India is set to become a major part of Tesla's global story.