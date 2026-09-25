Tesla opens 6th experience center at Express Avenue Mall Chennai
Tesla just launched its sixth experience center, this time at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.
Now, you can check out, book, and even pick up your Tesla right from the mall (no extra stops needed).
With this move, Tesla is making it easier for people in India to get into electric vehicles, adding to its centers already open in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Tesla registrations in India hit 680
Interest in Teslas is clearly growing: 680 cars have already been registered across India this year.
To keep up with demand (and make life simpler for owners), Tesla has also opened a new service center in Poonamallee with trained technicians and genuine parts.
Plus, five supercharging stations are now running across the country.
If you ordered your car in September, deliveries are targeted before Diwali, subject to completion of the required processes.